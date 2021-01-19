SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in M&T Bank by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.80.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.20. The stock had a trading volume of 880,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.