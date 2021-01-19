Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Raymond James

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VII. TD Securities upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cormark upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.46.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$6.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.69. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$7.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -2.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at C$66,300.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

