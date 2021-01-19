Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. 1,253,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,530,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

