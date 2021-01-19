Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $94.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS SMLR traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $594.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

