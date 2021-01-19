Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has $215.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.40. 19,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,082. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Seagen by 32.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Seagen by 528.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

