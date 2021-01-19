Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) Director Richard Carl Kraus Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total transaction of C$29,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$714,067.20.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) stock opened at C$25.66 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.37 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

