ScPrime Price Hits $0.0942 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. ScPrime has a market cap of $3.02 million and $16,042.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00045094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00057447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00116137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.04 or 0.00515897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005570 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,788,361 coins and its circulating supply is 32,104,750 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

