Scotiabank Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to $1.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $1.20 to $1.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NUVSF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.21.

Shares of NUVSF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 34,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,880. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

