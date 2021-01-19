Scotiabank Boosts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to $26.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PARXF. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

