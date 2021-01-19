Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Raised by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $25,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.36. 6,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,370. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.