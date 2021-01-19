Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up about 6.8% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. 567,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,064. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

