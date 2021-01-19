SAP’s (SAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SAP from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.00.
SAP traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
