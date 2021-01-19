SAP’s (SAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SAP from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.00.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.