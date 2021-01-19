Santiment Network Token (SAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,895.00

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Santiment Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $19,895.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00551554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.98 or 0.03920726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

Santiment Network Token Token Trading

Santiment Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

