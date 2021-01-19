Salvatore Ferragamo’s (SFRGY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Salvatore Ferragamo has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

