Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,184,400 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.1 days.

Shares of SFRGF remained flat at $$19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $20.98.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.