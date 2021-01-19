Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,184,400 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.1 days.
Shares of SFRGF remained flat at $$19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $20.98.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.