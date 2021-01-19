Safe (SAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Safe has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $110,951.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

