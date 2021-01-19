Rupiah Token Market Cap Reaches $3.17 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $770,042.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00057862 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00526860 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005552 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043302 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.51 or 0.03915288 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016218 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012462 BTC.
Rupiah Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “
Buying and Selling Rupiah Token
Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
