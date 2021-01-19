Rupee Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $60,323.49 and approximately $37.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023961 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001912 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001979 BTC.
Rupee Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Rupee
Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.