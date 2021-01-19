Rupee Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $60,323.49 and approximately $37.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023961 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,817,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

