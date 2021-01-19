RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RumbleON stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.10. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that RumbleON will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBL. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 86.9% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

