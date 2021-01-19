Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,204,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 6,595,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

