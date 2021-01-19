Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,050,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,559 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 9.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.20% of Comcast worth $474,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 623,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 65,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,123,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.