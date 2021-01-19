Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Acquires 451 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 3.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Booking worth $175,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $24.35 on Tuesday, hitting $2,143.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,591. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,137.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,870.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $45.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,914.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

