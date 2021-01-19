Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RKT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. 140166 raised Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. 44,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,646. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $47,876,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,582,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

