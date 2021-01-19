RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

