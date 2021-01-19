Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 427 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. 351,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

