Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,758 shares of company stock worth $146,813,045. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.93. The stock had a trading volume of 132,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,860. The company has a market capitalization of $325.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.30.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

