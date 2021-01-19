Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $841,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

CSX traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $92.93. 81,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,619. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.