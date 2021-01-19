Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.94 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $428.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

