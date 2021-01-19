Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 329,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after purchasing an additional 446,931 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,391.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 112.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,300. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMC. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

