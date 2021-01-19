Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.69. The company had a trading volume of 88,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,390. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average of $211.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

