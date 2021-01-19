Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after purchasing an additional 121,963 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $67.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,794.96. The stock had a trading volume of 87,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,764.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,613.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.