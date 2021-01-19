RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $400.00 at KeyCorp

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $405.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.97, for a total transaction of $4,038,767.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,485,013.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,358 shares of company stock valued at $65,568,833 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in RingCentral by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.