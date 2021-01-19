Rhonda J. Morris Sells 14,700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. 9,336,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,095,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,746,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4,049.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

