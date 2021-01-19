Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.60% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $318,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,253,124.60. Insiders sold 96,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,278. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

