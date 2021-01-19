Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $25,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 127.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.37.

Anthem stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,975. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

