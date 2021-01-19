Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 137,225 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 2.12% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $698.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

