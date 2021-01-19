Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Invests $1.52 Million in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

AMWL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. 67,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

