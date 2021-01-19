Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,940. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $152.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.