Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $12.58 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.39% of LivaNova worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,370. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

