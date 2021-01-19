Reviewing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Li Auto alerts:

This table compares Li Auto and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group -75,089.62% N/A -33.07%

7.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Workhorse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $41.88 million 693.56 -$359.16 million N/A N/A Workhorse Group $380,000.00 7,396.67 -$37.16 million ($0.07) -333.14

Workhorse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Li Auto and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 7 1 2.90 Workhorse Group 1 2 5 0 2.50

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $38.24, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $19.57, suggesting a potential downside of 16.07%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Summary

Li Auto beats Workhorse Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products medium-duty trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly delivery drones systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.