Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of H stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

