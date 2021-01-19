Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB downgraded Renault from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 59,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. Renault has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

