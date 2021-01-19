Renasant (RNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RNST stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

