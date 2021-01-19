RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,396,000 after buying an additional 188,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after purchasing an additional 756,289 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,909,000 after purchasing an additional 348,492 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,818,000 after purchasing an additional 366,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.49. 4,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,364. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.67. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

