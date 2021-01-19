Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,099,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 158,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 43,543 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

DEF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $59.87.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

