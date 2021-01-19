Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 28,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,521. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

