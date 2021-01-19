Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

BSCN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. 2,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,810. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

