Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.34. 151,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

