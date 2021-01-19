Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $290,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Robecosam AG bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $101,856,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $84,880,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $35,650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $32,437,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $30,343,000.

NYSE NIO opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

