Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 335 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

